Ryan Garcia names world champion he wants to fight next

Ryan Garcia has finally revealed who he is hoping to take on ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring.

The American is targeting a world title shot at welterweight to help him gain “leverage” in his quest for a rematch with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

“I have not said this publicly,” Garcia told The Warroom podcast. “But I want Mario Barrios. I’m going for it.

“If you [Barrios] want to make some good money, let’s go run it. [If I win] I can leverage to, ‘Alright Rolly, I got that [belt]’, or Manny [Pacquiao]. If Manny beats him, then I've got to fight him.”

Barrios is somewhat fortunate to be the WBC welterweight champion after retaining his belt with two consecutive draws, including against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao in July.

Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios ( Getty Images )

The welterweight division is in a state of flux at a time when it is struggling for talent at the top level, and Garcia believes if he can come back straight into a world title shot, then he can climb the peak and get close to the fight he really wants – a rematch with ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Garcia lost an upset unanimous decision to Romero in May this year – getting dropped in the second round in an uncharacteristically tame performance.

Romero recently had his WBA (Regular) title elevated after Jaron Ennis vacated and now looks set to make his first defence against Manny Pacquiao, who just announced his next fight will take place on 24 January, 2026.

Garcia has been calling out Romero since the loss, but has been recovering from surgery on his hand. It seems his priority is now unifying the welterweight titles against whoever emerges victorious between Pacquiao and Romero.

He will have some competition for the Barrios fight, however, as Conor Benn has also singled out Barrios as the fight he wants after his rematch at middleweight with Chris Eubank Jr – with the Brit planning a move back to 147lbs despite not having made the weight since 2022.

