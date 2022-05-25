Savannah Marshall hits back at Claressa Shields’ ‘mind games’ claim about injury

Savannah Marshall has responded after long-time rival Claressa Shields accused her of exaggerating her injury problems to postpone their fight.

WBO middleweight champion Marshall was due to face WBC, WBA and IBF belt holder Shields for the undisputed title in July, before the Brit was forced to have surgery on her arm.

Now it looks set to take place in September, with Shields accusing Marshall of trying to “buy time” and using her injury as “mind games”.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Marshall said: “Claressa has known all about my injury, she has known everything that has gone on. She got told about a month ago so I don’t know whether it’s red-chested or she has just opened her inbox. I haven’t a clue with that girl.

“My fitness is good, I’m getting there, slowly building myself back up, getting my strength back. I am taking it easy, trying to not to rush.”

Marshall was then asked if the Shields fight will definitely happen in September, to which she replied: “One hundred per cent. Claressa has confirmed it via Twitter. What she says and what she does are two different things but it looks like it’s happening.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There is no other fight out there for me. Claressa has three belts, I’ve got one, so there is nowhere else for me to go. It’s the same for her. We both need this fight for our careers.”

Marshall handed Shields the only defeat of her 65-fight amateur career.

Shields then went on to win two Olympic gold medals before turning over into the pro ranks where she has claimed world title belts in three weight classes.

Both boxers are 12-0 as professionals, with Shields having debuted in 2016 and Marshall the following year.