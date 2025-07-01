Shakur Stevenson makes defiant statement ahead of William Zepeda clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakur Stevenson will defend his WBC lightweight title on 12 July against William Zepeda at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, as the co-main event with Hamzah Sheeraz vs Edgar Berlanga.

Zepeda, 33-0 (27 kknockouts). comes into the bout with a reputation for power punching and endless stamina. Stevenson acknowledged the challenge, but insisted that he would rise to the occasion.

Speaking to The Ring, the WBC champion said this is the most important fight of his career and that the occasion and his opponent will pull the best out of him.

Stevenson, 23-0 (11 KOs), said: “This fight means everything. Zepeda is a hell of a fighter. He is going to bring the best out of me.” He reiterated: “The fans are going to see the greatest version of me.”

The style match-up for this fight is one as old as the sport itself - volume vs skill. Zepeda can work relentlessly for 12 rounds, although he rarely has to with 27 knockouts in 33 fights.

Meanwhile, Stevenson has incredible boxing intelligence – able to set traps, make his opponents miss and counter with blinding speed.

But the American deplores the narrative of him being an evasive boxer, and has made it clear that he will prove that, despite having the differences in their records, he punches harder than Zepeda.

The WBC lightweight champion said: “Zepeda has 27 knockouts, I have eleven knockouts… [but] I punch harder than him, and I think on fight night that will be the biggest difference between me and him.”

Stevenson has been under a lot of scrutiny in the last eighteen months after taking on opponents that were perhaps slightly below the standard a man of his calibre should be sharing the ring with and not putting on the lights-out performances fans expect.

He said that this criticism has lit a fire inside him, and he is ready to prove to the whole world that he is the best boxer in any division.

Stevenson told The Ring: “It's a chip on my shoulder. A lot of people have been saying that I'm not the guy, I'm not as good as everybody says, and I'm overrated. I’ve heard a whole bunch of stuff, and now everybody has to stand by what they said.”

He concluded: “They are going to see come July 12th that I am the best fighter in the sport of boxing.”

When asked if he had a read on Zepeda from their brief time sharing the stage at a press conference, Stevenson said he could feel that Zepeda was ready to jump in the ring as soon as possible.

The three-weight world champion said: “He has been waiting for this opportunity for his entire life, but when you are anxious and ready to jump in, you run into something you don’t like. I don’t think he is very prepared for what’s going to come back.”

Stevenson offered a visceral prediction for July 12 in his closing statement.

He said: “I pull out my belt and I beat the shit out of him and keep beating him all night until the referee jumps in or someone jumps in to save him.”

