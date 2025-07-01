Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hamzah Sheeraz and Edgar Berlanga will step into the ring on 12 July at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, as the co-main event alongside Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda.

Sheeraz is coming off an unsuccessful first world title challenge against Carlos Adames at middleweight, after he claimed a draw, which many protested he was lucky to get. He has since moved his training camp to Dublin to develop under the sought-after Andy Lee.

Meanwhile, Berlanga made a successful comeback since losing to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez by knocking out Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in the first round earlier this year, to set up this grudge match with Sheeraz.

Sheeraz’s promoter, Frank Warren, has weighed in on the card and the circumstances surrounding his British fighter’s sudden move up to super-middleweight.

Sheeraz, 26, put on an uncharacteristically quiet performance against Adames, and Warren sides with the masses, believing that he “was fortunate to get the decision”.

But the Hall of Fame Promoter told The Ring that, behind closed doors, his fighter had been struggling with the weight-cut and a hand injury which led to his dampened skills on the night.

open image in gallery Hamzah Sheeraz (right) in action against Carlos Adames ( Reuters )

This has not affected the Queensberry Boss’s confidence in Sheeraz, who will step up to super-middleweight and straight into the ring against a world-title challenger. He said that Sheeraz is a true fighting man, wasting no time in targeting the top of the 168lb division

Warren said to The Ring: “He’s gone straight into the deep end. He’s not just fighting a good fighter but fighting him in his backyard. No messing about – [he’s] going for it.”

Coming off a lacklustre draw, it would be easy to stack some pressure on Sheeraz to get a win in this fight, or he could find himself in a career purgatory – but Warren doesn’t see it this way. He believes the pressure is all on Berlanga.

Warren said: “I think the pressure is on Berlanga, he’s the home fighter, he’s got the guy fighting up [in weight]. A lot of people fancy him to win the fight, so the pressure is on him to deliver.”

This fight could have world-title implications for the super-middleweight division as Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh has offered the winner a shot at Canelo if he comes through his undisputed showdown with Terence Crawford.

Sheeraz’s promoter does not want to distract his man by looking too far ahead, but believes it is a good motivator for Sheeraz to put on his best performance to date and dispel any doubt over his pedigree.

The Queensberry founder said: “He's got to put all that [a potential Canelo fight] in the back of his mind. For the winner of the Berlanga-Hamzah fight, which I believe will be Hamzah, it’s a great carrot for him.”

