Sheeraz, Yarde, Itauma: Who will be Britain’s next world champion after Dubois loss?

Daniel Dubois was outclassed and stopped inside five rounds by Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley as he relinquished his IBF heavyweight title to the Ukrainian great.

His loss leaves Britain with just one male fighter holding a full version of a world title – Nick Ball.

The featherweight is flying the flag for the UK at the moment and will defend his WBA belt against Sam Goodman next month. But will any other Brit step forward to join him on the world scene in the coming months?

Let’s take a look at those who could achieve world honours to become Britain’s next breakthrough star.

Moses Itauma

Itauma is still only 20 years old but has already been put forward as a future opponent for Usyk by Saudi boxing boss Turki Alalshikh.

If Alalshikh gets his wish that fight could happen sooner rather than later.

Itauma would be a significant underdog against Usyk, but has been mightily impressive in his 12 professional bouts to date.

He is due to face Dillian Whyte in August and a convincing victory would further enhance his claims for a world title shot.

Itauma looks like a world champion in the making, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fast-tracked or if Queensberry bide their time before throwing him in with Usyk.

There is also a chance the belts could become fragmented soon, and Itauma is well-positioned with all four governing bodies to fight for a vacant title.

open image in gallery Moses Itauma sent Mike Balogun down to the canvas three times ( Leigh Dawney/Queensberry )

Anthony Yarde

Yarde does have a title shot lined up as he will be taking on David Benavidez in November.

The British light-heavyweight has fallen short at world level twice before, but delivered spirited performances against Sergey Kovalev and Artur Beterbiev.

It will not be any easier against Benavidez who is unbeaten in 30 fights, winning 24 by knockout.

But Yarde is now 33 and has experience on his side. This could be his time to upset the applecart and prove he belongs amongst the light-heavyweight elite.

Sam Noakes

Noakes will also challenge for a world title on the same card as Yarde in Saudi Arabia later this year.

He is due to take on Abdullah Mason for the vacant WBO lightweight strap.

Mason is widely viewed as one of American boxing’s next big stars at just 21, but Noakes will be no pushover.

He has stopped 15 of his 17 opponents and has won British, Commonwealth and European titles along the way.

He has gradually stepped up his level of competition and is now primed for his big moment. The 28-year-old will feel he has every chance of getting to his younger opponent and walking away with a world title.

Hamzah Sheeraz

Sheeraz lit up New York earlier this month as he knocked out Edgar Berlanga inside five rounds in devastating fashion.

In the aftermath, Turki Alalshikh announced his intention to set up a fight between Sheeraz and undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Canelo has to get past Terence Crawford in September first, but Sheeraz’s latest win has certainly thrown him into the mix at 168lbs.

He looks to be in his prime and would have a significant height and reach advantage over Canelo.

The Mexican legend has not been at his best in recent fights, and this may give Sheeraz even more confidence that he can beat him and become the super-middleweight king.

open image in gallery Hamzah Sheeraz is edging closer to a world title shot (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Dalton Smith

Smith may also be on the same bill as Yarde and Noakes, making it three world title fights for Brits in Riyadh.

The light-welterweight contender is the mandatory challenger for the WBC title, and faced off with champion Subriel Matias after he dethroned Alberto Puello earlier this month.

Turki Alalshikh wants the fight to take place on the ‘Night of Champions’ card in November, and on paper, it seems to be a genuine 50-50 clash.

Smith is unbeaten and has steadily built a solid resume, while Matias is viewed as a knockout artist after picking up 22 of his 23 wins inside the distance.

However, he has lost twice and is far from invincible. Smith may sense Matias is vulnerable and ought to believe he can get the job done to announce himself on the world stage.

