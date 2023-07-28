The factor that could decide Spence vs Crawford super-fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At last. It has taken over five years to get Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr in the same ring for their wonderful fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The old neon city has waited patiently for a fight like this, a fight without gimmicks, a fight with undefeated boxers and a fight that just had to happen. It might lack some of the stardust associated with the strip in Las Vegas, but it remains a fight for the ages.

Spence is unbeaten in 28, he holds the IBF, WBC and WBA welterweight titles; Crawford is unbeaten in 39 and he holds the WBO version. Crawford has also held world titles at lightweight and light-welterweight. Spence is 33, Crawford is 35, and they are the most perfect rivals in an imperfect sport. Spence crashed his car, suffered injuries, had a potential career-ending eye problem and Crawford was shot in the neck and left for dead before he took boxing seriously. They have a backstory or two, don’t worry.

Spence won his first welterweight title one cold, May night in Sheffield when he stopped Kell Brook in 2017; the following year, Crawford won his WBO title. A fight between the two has been discussed since the summer of 2018. It might not be the longest wait between the first talks and the first bell, but it is the longest for a fight of this importance. There are no circus attachments here, no desperate men, no lost causes – it is just two very good fighters, both still in their primes, meeting. Well, actually, they are an exceptional pair of fighters, quite brilliant in many ways.

Spence has looked long and hard at moving up in weight to light-middle and has so far made six defences of his welterweight title. Some, it must be said, have not been spectacular. Crawford has also made six defences and stopped or knocked out all six men. He has appeared more focused. However, both have been guilty of holding out for the type of money that came so close to ending any chances of this fight ever happening. They have both talked about the risks they take as fighters and the need to maximise their pay, their cash, their fee for fighting.

Thankfully a compromise has been found to satisfy their pockets. This is strictly a fight for money, but wealth is health in the boxing game. All the talk of pride, unification and being called the best welterweight in the world are just nice and necessary tributes. There is, by the way, nothing wrong with two boxers admitting that money has kept them apart and that money has finally brought them together. Legacy, it seems, belongs in another time and place.

Spence (left) and Crawford are both unbeaten ahead of their undisputed-title fight (Getty Images)

It is the first proper unification between two men holding all the existing welterweight belts (four now, three then) since the night in Atlantic City in 1986 when Lloyd Honeyghan ruined Donald Curry. Honeyghan was the welterweight king, the man on that long and glorious night; the winner at the T-Mobile Arena will take that fanciful crown. The Curry and Honeyghan fight was anonymous, which is often forgotten. This fight has become an event during the last few days, and at about 10pm in Las Vegas on Saturday night, we will have another welterweight king.

They have, often in parallel boxing worlds, beaten the best men at their weight and have, on occasion, eyed each other up close and personal. The fight was made, mentioned, desired and collapsed several times. It was, thankfully, inevitable, and all parties finally saw sense and sat and talked – and talked – and found a deal to satisfy every single ego in their respective businesses. It is also the right time because there are now a pair of quite exceptional and dangerous contenders in Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr waiting with menace in a line. Crawford and Spence had to fight each other before either Ennis or Ortiz Jr had their crack.

The wait will be worth it and all that really matters now is that it is on. Forget the money demands, the excuses, the insults, the threats and anything else that somehow stopped this fight taking place. Forget it all. It’s on, so sit back and enjoy it. Crawford has aged better during the five years and one month they have shared as champions. That should be the factor once that first bell sounds.