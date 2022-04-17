Errol Spence Jr breaks down Yordenis Ugas as tantalising Terence Crawford clash beckons
Spence’s vicious and varied offence caused Ugas’ eye to swell shut, leaving the Cuban unable to continue in the 10th round
Errol Spence Jr added another welterweight title to his collection by stopping Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night.
Spence Jr, 32, retained the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously taking his Cuban opponent’s WBA Super title.
Prior to Saturday night’s main event, it had been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020 before going on to have surgery on his eye.
That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout was also staged. The 35-year-old Ugas (27-5, 12 knockouts), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.
The Cuban could not replicate that statement win, however, as he fell victim to Spence’s vicious and varied offence in front of a roaring Texas crowd.
Though Ugas was spirited throughout, he began to wilt physically as the fight progressed. His best moment came with a one-two in the sixth round, when a distracted Spence expected the referee to retrieve his mouthguard. The punches sent the American staggering against the ropes, but Spence went on to produce his best work, causing Ugas’ right eye to swell significantly as the rounds passed by.
Ultimately the injury, caused and worsened by fierce left hooks and uppercuts, led the official to call a stop to the action in the 10th round, ensuring a TKO victory for Spence Jr.
The southpaw thus remained unbeaten (28-0, 22 KOs) as he targets a unification clash with compatriot Terence Crawford.
“Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next,” Spence said in the ring after the fight.
“I’m gonna go over there and take his s***, too. Terence, I’m coming for that motherf*****g belt.”
Crawford responded on Twitter: “Congratulations great fight now the real fight happens. No more talk no more side of the street let’s go!!!!
“Keep my belts warm I’ll be coming to grab em later this year.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies