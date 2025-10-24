Surprise card added to Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has announced a surprise four-fight card to take place at the start of the Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight week.

Paul and Davis will square off in the ring on November 14 in Miami in what will likely be MVP’s biggest show of the year. The controversial bout will be fought across across ten three-minute rounds – but unlike other exhibitions, it will be scored and a winner will be announced.

But before that can happen, MVP has scheduled a card to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on November 11 – no doubt a ploy to capture the attention of the fans who are engrossed in fight week and shine a light on their prospects.

The four fights on the card will be: Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes, Kaipo Gallegos vs Cristian Perez, Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr and Nazarena Romero vs Mayerlin Rivas 2.

Harvey is one of the brightest prospects at MVP – as an amatuer, he was a world champion and a 2024 Olympian with the United States.

🚨 JAKE VS TANK FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE 🚨



All events take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood FL and are FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!



🥊 TUES | NOV 11 | 6pm ET — MVP SHOWCASE 2

‼️ Open Workouts & 4 Professional Fights ‼️

— MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 23, 2025

He made his professional debut in August, winning by first-round knockout and is now preparing to take on Cervantes, 5-0 (5), who will be fighting in the US for the first time.

Gallegos, only 19, will be looking to claim his ninth knockout in his 11th fight when he takes on Perez, 12-3-1 (7), who suffered a knockout defeat in his last outing.

Marley, also a 2024 Olympian with Brazil, will make his cruiserweight debut against Diarra Davis Jr, 2-1 (1), who bounced back from his first career defeat with a first-round knockout win in August.

Romero, 14-1-2 (8) and Rivas, 17-6-3 (11), will run it back after their first meeting in 2023 ended in a technical decision draw following a clash of heads in the fifth round.

Both women are looking to get back to winning ways, as Romero suffered her first career defeat in her last fight, and Rivas is coming off back-to-back losses.

Click here for pricing and to buy now.