Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is set to battle once more with Lamont Roach.

Reports in the US state that the two lightweights will meet in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 16.

Controversy reigned in the first meeting when Davis, 30-0-1 (28), took a knee during the ninth round, complaining of something stinging his eye. Despite the referee’s initial reaction to start a count, no knockdown was scored.

That had huge ramifications on the final scorecards, with a majority draw that would have swung in Roach’s favour if the ninth round was properly scored 10-8.

Davis preserved both his unbeaten status and possession of the WBA’s lightweight title, which will be up for grabs when the pair reunite in the ring this summer.

Roach, 25-1-2 (10), is still the WBA’s champion at super featherweight, with the American stepping up a weight class to face Davis in March.

The 29-year-old had been granted special permission by the WBA to move to 135 pounds to face Davis in the initial fight.

Neither fighter has returned to the ring since their draw in March. Both boxers fought just once in 2024, with Roach averaging one fight per year since 2022.

The lightweight division is currently fractured, with all four major belts held by separate fighters. Shakur Stevenson controls the WBC belt, and is set to face the WBC’s interim champion William Zepeda in July.

Keyshawn Davis became the most recent world champion at 135 pounds when he defeated Ukrainian Denys Berinchyk in February.

Berinchyk’s fellow countryman Vasyl Lomachenko currently holds the IBF strap, having previously held the WBC and WBO titles before his unification loss to Devin Haney.

Haney reigned undisputed at lightweight between 2022 and 2023, the last time all four belts were unified at 135 pounds.