Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will finally square off for the second time in April, more than two years after their controversial title fight.

Taylor, fighting in his native Scotland, retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles against England’s Catterall in February 2022. Taylor, now 33, won a hotly-disputed split decision against Catterall, 30, and talks soon turned to a rematch.

That bout fell through in 2023, however, with Taylor instead going on to face Teofimo Lopez – who took the Scot’s final title, after Taylor relinquished his other belts.

Taylor’s decision loss to Lopez played out in June, one month after Catterall outpointed Darragh Foley. Catterall then beat Jorge Linares via decision in October.

Now Taylor and Catterall are finally due to fight each other again, at Leeds’s First Direct Arena on 27 April.

“I’ve never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall,” said Taylor. “He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for, because he’s getting battered on 27 April. I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack.”

Catterall (left) lost a hotly-disputed split decision to Taylor in 2022 (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

Catterall said: “I’ve wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow. A few people say, ‘Move on, Jack’, and that’s easy to say when you’re not in my position. I get asked every day of my life, multiple times a day, ‘When are you fighting Taylor again?’

“This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me, and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him, and on 27 April, I’m going to end him.”