Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ezra Taylor and Lewie Edmondson traded barbs yesterday following the final press conference in Nottingham before Saturday’s Queensberry Promotions fight card.

The pair, who seem set to meet in July, goaded each other on a panel, with Taylor approaching the desk and addressing Edmondson, who last fought in March defend the Commonwealth light-heavyweight title.

Taylor, who is slated to face Troy Jones tomorrow, indicated that the pair would be likely to fight on the undercard of Usyk-Dubois II, which is set for 19 July at Wembley Stadium. Edmondson said he would be happy to take that fight, appearing on the undercard for the heavyweight championship of the world.

Taylor, 11-0 (8), said: “It’s coming, sooner than you think. It’s going to hit you in the face like a ton of bricks.”

Edmondson, 11-0 (3), replied: “Good luck on Saturday. Make sure you come through.”

Taylor said that he would ‘mash’ Edmondson up, stating that any animosity between the pair had become ‘personal’.

Looking ahead to Troy Jones, “I don’t expect any fight on Saturday. I dictate what’s going on. It’s Ezra Taylor’s fight. That’s what it’s going to be. I don’t care what he’s going to do. You’ll see on Saturday – I’ll do what I need to do.”

Taylor also praised the coaching abilities of his new head trainer Malik Scott, saying that all the pieces were starting to come together.

He said: “Great coach, great fighter. Los Angeles is a great environment with elite boxers. The puzzles piece are starting to come together without me having to do anything. It all makes sense. I’m fit, ready, strong. We’ve worked on a lot of techniques, and, on Saturday, we get to enjoy it. It’s not going ten rounds.”

Scott, Taylor’s coach, was a notable heavyweight contender around ten years ago. His most-prominent fights were a first-round loss to Deontay Wilder in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and a unanimous decision loss over twelve rounds to Luis Ortiz in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Scott also loss to Derek Chisora in 2013 but did manage wins over contenders Alex Leapai and Thompson in 2014 and 2015.