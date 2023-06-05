Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Taylor will defend the WBO super-lightweight title in a main-event clash with Teofimo Lopez this weekend, as the boxers square off in New York City.

Taylor, 32, previously reigned as undisputed champion in the division, and he retained that status – as well as his unbeaten record – in his most recent fight. That was a controversial decision win against Jack Catterall in February 2022, however, and Taylor vacated two belts and was stripped of another as he pursued a rematch with the Englishman.

That fight fell through earlier this year, though, setting up this weekend’s bout between Scotland’s Taylor and American Lopez.

Lopez, 25, is a former unified lightweight champion, who won the titles from Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 before losing them to George Kambosos Jr in 2021. He has since bounced back from that sole professional loss with two straight wins at super-lightweight, however, stopping Pedro Campa in August and controversially outpointing Sandor Martin in December. Now Lopez is moving up a weight class in a bid to become a champion again.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 10 June, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York City.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then due at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN and ESPN+. In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the fights.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the event live on TV, as well as on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

Odds

Teofimo Lopez (right) struggled against Sandor Martin in his most recent fight (Getty Images)

Taylor – 8/13

Lopez – 11/8

Draw – 12/1

Full card (more fights to be confirmed)

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)