Josh Taylor has a point to prove when he takes on Teofimo Lopez tonight, with the WBO super-lightweight title on the line in New York City.

Taylor has not fought since February 2022, when he retained the undisputed titles with a controversial decision against Jack Catterall in Glasgow. The unbeaten Scot later vacated two of the belts and was stripped of another as he focused on a rematch with Catterall, which fell through earlier this year.

The collapse of that fight led to the announcement of this one, however, with 32-year-old Taylor defending his remaining title against Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion.

Lopez, 25, outpointed Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the lightweight belts in 2020, before losing them to George Kambosos Jr in 2021. The American has since bounced back from that sole professional loss with two straight wins at super-lightweight, though, stopping Pedro Campa in August and winning a debated decision against Sandor Martin in December.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 10 June, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York City.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then due at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN and ESPN+. In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the fights.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the event live on TV, as well as on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

Odds

Teofimo Lopez (right) struggled against Sandor Martin in his most recent fight (Getty Images)

Taylor – 8/13

Lopez – 11/8

Draw – 12/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz (super-welterweight)

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos (super-featherweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo (lightweight)

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco (super-featherweight)

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera (super-lightweight)

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin (heavyweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Luis Porozo (featherweight)