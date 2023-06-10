Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are both out to make a statement at the other’s expense tonight, with each fighter entering New York City on the back of a controversial win.

The undefeated Taylor, 32, last fought 15 months ago, when he retained the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Jack Catterall in Glasgow. Most fans and pundits believed that Taylor had been beaten, however, and the Scot later vacated two of his belts and was stripped of another as he pursued a rematch with Catterall.

That bout fell through earlier this year, though, leading to tonight’s main event, in which Taylor defends his remaining title – the WBO belt – against former lightweight champion Lopez.

Lopez, 25, took the unified lightweight belts from Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, but the American dropped them to George Kambosos Jr in 2021. He has since responded to that sole professional loss with back-to-back wins at super-lightweight, however, stopping Pedro Campa in August and controversially outpointing Sandor Martin in December.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 10 June, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre in New York City.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then due at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN and ESPN+. In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the fights.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the event live on TV, as well as on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

Odds

Josh Taylor during his controversial split-decision win against Jack Catterall (Action Images via Reuters)

Taylor – 8/13

Lopez – 11/8

Draw – 12/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Josh Taylor (C) vs Teofimo Lopez (WBO super-lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Ronald Cruz (super-welterweight)

Henry Lebron vs Carlos Ramos (super-featherweight)

Jamaine Ortiz vs Humberto Galindo (lightweight)

Robson Conceicao vs Nicolas Polanco (super-featherweight)

Omar Rosario vs Jan Carlos Rivera (super-lightweight)

Damian Knyba vs Helaman Olguin (heavyweight)

Bruce Carrington vs Luis Porozo (featherweight)