Josh Taylor takes on Jose Ramirez in a mouthwatering 140lbs undisputed world championship bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Taylor has been fast-tracked to success in the professional ranks after a distinguished amateur career, and has already defeated the likes of Viktor Postol, Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis to claim the IBF and WBA belts.

Ramirez will, perhaps, provide the hardest test of the Scot’s career yet, though. The American is undefeated in 26 professional bouts and unified the WBO and WBC belts with a victory over Maurice Hooker last year. The 28-year-old was somewhat less impressive last time out against Postol, though, and struggled in comparison to Taylor’s decisive performance.

Taylor is adamant that he is completely at ease with the size of the task at hand. “I am totally relaxed about this week,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more mentally and physically prepared. I prepared to the best of my ability so I am nice and relaxed. I am not wasting any energy thinking about the fight and things like that. It is just another day at the office on Saturday with a lot of sets of eyes on me. I am totally confident about this fight so I am not feeling the bit between my teeth and getting anxious, I am just totally relaxed and full of confidence going into this fight.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 22 May at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

When are the ring walks?

The ring walks are expected to begin at around 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning in the UK, while undercard action will be underway from 1am.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight will be broadcast live on Fite TV pay-per-view in UK for the price of £12.99.

Who is on the undercard?

Jose Zepeda vs Henry Lundy – for WBC Silver light welterweight title

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Luis Coria

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza

What are the odds?

Taylor to win: 2/5. KO: 7/2. Decision: 4/5.

Ramirez to win: 2/1. KO: 7/1. Decision: 3/1