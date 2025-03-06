Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 finally confirmed with Netflix streaming boxing again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will round out their historic trilogy on 11 July, as they clash at Madison Square Garden – live on Netflix.

In 2022, Taylor and Serrano squared off in the biggest women’s boxing match of all time, before their rematch last November proved equally gripping and even further-reaching.

Irish icon Taylor narrowly won both fights, beating the Puerto Rican via split decision in their first bout and by unanimous decision in their rematch (but by just one point on every scorecard).

The first fight took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, while the rematch served as the co-main event of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul at the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL stadium.

Their initial meeting saw the fighters take home the first seven-figure paydays in women’s boxing history, and their sequel was reportedly viewed by 50m people on Netflix.

Now, Taylor and Serrano will return to the Garden, and to Netflix, as Serrano eyes revenge and her rival’s undisputed super-lightweight titles.

Katie Taylor (right) dealt Serrano a gruesome cut in their rematch ( AP )

Serrano, 36, is a four-weight world champion but failed to take the undisputed super-lightweight belts from Taylor, 38, in October. In 2022, she failed to take the undisputed lightweight straps from her rival.

“Here we go once again! THE TRILOGY!” Serrano tweeted on Thursday (6 May). “July 11th on the best network @netflix we give the fans another one!

“TaylorSerrano3 [...] @TheGarden the scene of TaylorSerrano 1. I’m coming to do what I always do, give it my all. Hopefully the judges get it right although I have other intentions this time! Come watch it live or on Netflix, just DON’T MISS IT!!”

YouTuber-turned boxer Paul, who promotes Serrano, tweeted: “All women’s card, live on Netflix globally, from MSG, record paydays. Amanda Serrano. Katie Taylor. Two of the best ever. God is great.”