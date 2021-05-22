Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor go head-to-head (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez put their unbeaten records on the line in a historic undisputed 140lbs world championship bout in Las Vegas.

Taylor, a 2012 Olympian, has been fast-tracked through the professional ranks and has amassed an impressive record, defeating the likes of Viktor Postol, Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis to claim the IBF and WBA world titles. The winner of tonight’s bout will become only the fifth male undisputed champion in the four-belt era and Taylor, who has become increasingly fiery during fight week, shoving Ramirez after yesterday’s weigh-in, has promised to deliver a career-best performance. “I’ve had good performances but still don’t believe I’ve boxed to the best of my ability,” he said. “I’ve not reached my full potential yet. When I fought Ivan Baranchyk, I could have made that fight so much easier. I could have changed up the tactics a little bit in the Regis Prograis fight as well and won that a little bit easier too.”

Ramirez will provide another stern test, though, and boasts a stellar amateur pedigree himself, too, having also competed at the 2012 Games in London. He is the more experienced professional of the pair and unified the WBO and WBC titles against Maurice Hooker in 2019 and his aggressive come-forward style all but guarantees a thrilling fight. Follow all the action live below:

Steve Bunce’s big fight preview: History beckons in a fight for all ages