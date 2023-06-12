Teofimo Lopez and his father share emotional exchange during Josh Taylor fight

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footage has revealed an emotional moment between Teofimo Lopez and his father on Saturday, during the super-lightweight’s title win against Josh Taylor.

Lopez Jr, 25, outpointed Taylor to win the WBO belt at Madison Square Garden’s Theater in New York City, with his father and coach, Lopez Sr, in his corner throughout.

And the Americans shared an emotional exchange in between rounds, as footage from Saturday (10 June) has shown.

“I love you,” a smiling Lopez Jr told his father. “I love you, too,” came the response, before Lopez Sr kissed his son on the forehead and added: “You look amazing. Let’s figure him out already.”

“I got him,” said Lopez Jr.

The former unified lightweight champion beat Taylor on all three judges’ scorecards, handing the Scot his first defeat as a professional.

Taylor, 32, last fought in February 2022, winning a controversial decision against Jack Catterall to remain undisputed super-lightweight champion. He later vacated two of his titles and was stripped of another as he pursued a rematch with Catterall, which fell through earlier this year.

That led Taylor to box Lopez, who made his super-lightweight debut in December with his own controversial win, when he outpointed Sandor Martin.

Taylor has vowed to move up to welterweight following his loss to Lopez, who has claimed that he may retire at just 25 years old.