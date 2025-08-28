The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Unbeaten heavyweight Teremoana eyes ‘awesome fight’ with Moses Itauma
The Australian heavyweight prospect has predicted that he and Itauma will share the ring one day
Australian Olympian and prospect Teremoana Teremoana has foreseen himself and heavyweight heir apparent Moses Itauma sharing the ring in the near future in a fight to determine the best of the next generation.
Speaking to Boxing Scene, Teremoana Jr gave praise to Itauma, who has just registered his biggest win – a first-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte – and has no doubt they will become rivals one day.
Teremoana Jr said: “Yeah, he had a good win the other week against Dillian Whyte, so props to him. He looks good, but you know, that’s just the thing with these two young guys coming up now and come a few years, we’ll definitely share the ring together.”
This comes not long after world champion trainer Andy Lee prophesied that he and Itauma would become “great rivals” at the top of the heavyweight division.
Lee said: “The only guy I see. You know this, Teremoana. He’s Australian. I think he and Moses are the two for the future. I think I see those two becoming great rivals.”
The Australian saw this and thanked Lee. But he is in no rush to fight Itauma now – believing the fight will be better served as a world title clash in a few years.
Teremoana Jr said: “Thanks to Andy Lee for recognising I’ve got a bit of talent. That’s an awesome fight, me and Moses, but we’re still working our way up. I believe we’ll be fighting for a world title if we do fight.”
The gargantuan Australian initially turned professional and went 4-0 (4), before returning to the amateur ranks to compete at the Paris Olympic Games, where he lost in the quarter-finals to eventual gold medallist, Bakhodir Jalolov.
Since the Olympics, he has collected another four wins by knockout and is one of Matchroom’s premier heavyweights. He recognises the other young talent in the division, such as Itauma, Richard Torrez Jr and Jalolov, but plans to be the best of the lot.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
He said: “It’s so exciting, because all those guys [Itauma, Torrez, Jalolov], I’d love to fight them all. And I’m sure, in time, we will, because you’ve got a bit of talent in this next generation.
“But I plan to be the best of the generation.”
Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription
A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments