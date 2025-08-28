Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian Olympian and prospect Teremoana Teremoana has foreseen himself and heavyweight heir apparent Moses Itauma sharing the ring in the near future in a fight to determine the best of the next generation.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Teremoana Jr gave praise to Itauma, who has just registered his biggest win – a first-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte – and has no doubt they will become rivals one day.

Teremoana Jr said: “Yeah, he had a good win the other week against Dillian Whyte, so props to him. He looks good, but you know, that’s just the thing with these two young guys coming up now and come a few years, we’ll definitely share the ring together.”

This comes not long after world champion trainer Andy Lee prophesied that he and Itauma would become “great rivals” at the top of the heavyweight division.

Lee said: “The only guy I see. You know this, Teremoana. He’s Australian. I think he and Moses are the two for the future. I think I see those two becoming great rivals.”

The Australian saw this and thanked Lee. But he is in no rush to fight Itauma now – believing the fight will be better served as a world title clash in a few years.

Teremoana Jr said: “Thanks to Andy Lee for recognising I’ve got a bit of talent. That’s an awesome fight, me and Moses, but we’re still working our way up. I believe we’ll be fighting for a world title if we do fight.”

The gargantuan Australian initially turned professional and went 4-0 (4), before returning to the amateur ranks to compete at the Paris Olympic Games, where he lost in the quarter-finals to eventual gold medallist, Bakhodir Jalolov.

Since the Olympics, he has collected another four wins by knockout and is one of Matchroom’s premier heavyweights. He recognises the other young talent in the division, such as Itauma, Richard Torrez Jr and Jalolov, but plans to be the best of the lot.

He said: “It’s so exciting, because all those guys [Itauma, Torrez, Jalolov], I’d love to fight them all. And I’m sure, in time, we will, because you’ve got a bit of talent in this next generation.

“But I plan to be the best of the generation.”

