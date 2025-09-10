Terence Crawford provides fresh update on injury rumours: ‘Don’t tell Canelo!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford had a tongue-in-cheek response to rumours that he is battling a shoulder injury this week, as his super-fight with Canelo Alvarez looms.

On Saturday, at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Crawford will aim to become the first three-weight undisputed champion of the modern era, as he challenges Canelo at super-middleweight.

Ahead of the bout, which sees Crawford hit a career-highest weight, rumours have circulated that he is struggling with a shoulder problem. But the American, 37, seemed to dismiss any worries while playfully addressing the topic on Wednesday.

“Yeah, my shoulder’s messed up everyone,” Crawford told reporters, tongue in cheek, at a pre-fight media day. “Don’t tell Canelo!

“Maybe the left, maybe the right, maybe both of them. I’m having problems with my shoulders.

“Shhh, keep that under wraps.”

Mexico’s Canelo, 35, previously reigned as undisputed king at super-middleweight before regaining that status in May, when he laboured to a decision win over William Scull. With that, he set up Saturday’s main event.

Meanwhile, Crawford has held world titles at four weights – like Canelo – and been undisputed at two: super-lightweight and welterweight.

Title challenger Terence Crawford ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Last time out, in August 2024, “Bud” hit a career-highest weight of 154lb, where he dethroned Israil Madrimov, though he did not impress in the way he so often has in the past. Now, he jumps up another two divisions to face Canelo.

“Listen, like I said before, we’re not gonna talk about the past,” Crawford said on Wednesday, addressing his performance against Madrimov and some criticism of his physique at 168lb. “We’re gonna talk about the present and future. His last fight wasn’t spectacular either.”

Crawford previously said he was “70 per cent” sure he would beat Canelo, but he joked on Wednesday, “I’m 1,000 per cent sure now,” before explaining his true feelings.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“You’ve gotta think: going into a fight, you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said. “You could get injuries, he could get injuries, there’s so many things that go on in a boxing match: the judges, the referee, everything, the preparation. So, you’re not 100 per cent sure. If a boxer says they’re 1000 per cent [sure], they’re lying.”