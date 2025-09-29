Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford has delivered his verdict on the punch that went viral on social media following his victory over Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford jumped up two weight divisions to outbox Canelo earlier this month as he became the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

The American superstar punctuated his performance with a counter left hand in the final round that twisted Canelo’s head around, leaving the Mexican great with a shocked look on his face and sparking a frenzy among fans online.

But Crawford has now given credit to Canelo, claiming his opponent’s ability to roll with the punch prevented him from taking the full impact.

In a video shared by Netflix Sports, Crawford explained: “It was a great counter. But at the same time, Canelo being great as he is, he was actually rolling with the shot and anticipating me coming back with a right hook.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

“Canelo, being great as he is, he was actually rolling with the shot.”



Terence Crawford gave credit to Canelo Álvarez when asked about THAT viral counter from their legendary fight 👏 #CaneloCrawford pic.twitter.com/Avy63cftfg — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 28, 2025

“When you see him roll and then kind of roll the other way, he was anticipating me throwing another shot. It was a great shot, but it was great awareness by Canelo as well.”

Canelo took the punch cleanly but did not appear to be hurt by it as he fought on for the rest of the round.

The 35-year-old has never been knocked down in his 68-fight career thanks to his solid chin and defensive skillset, but he was unable to trouble Crawford as he slipped to his third professional defeat.

Terence Crawford (right) and Canelo Alvarez in action ( Getty Images )

Canelo and Crawford were respectful towards each other after the final bell, and Crawford’s latest words indicate he still has plenty of admiration for his rival.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Both men must now decide on their next career move, with a rematch remaining a possibility.

Alternatively, Crawford could look to chase a world title in a sixth division at middleweight or retire with an undefeated record.

Meanwhile, Canelo has two fights left on the lucrative Saudi contract he signed earlier this year, and he is expected to return to the ring in early 2026.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.