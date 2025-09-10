Terence Crawford targets ‘something that’s never been done before’ in Canelo mega-fight
Crawford believes beating Canelo this weekend will be huge – but not as big as becoming the first man to hold all four belts in three separate divisions
History-maker Terence Crawford hopes to set another record this weekend, with the former super lightweight and welterweight conqueror targeting undisputed status in a third division.
Crawford makes his debut at 168lbs on Saturday night, stepping up two weight classes to face undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.
While Crawford is unbeaten in 41 contests, Canelo has lost twice in his 67-fight career.
As such, ‘Bud’ feels that merely defeating the Mexican is not an accomplishment in itself, but claiming all four belts in a third weight class would achieve something never done before in men’s boxing.
As quoted by The Ring, Crawford said at Tuesday night’s grand arrivals: “Becoming three-time undisputed (would be bigger than beating Canelo). Doing something that’s never been done before… Canelo’s been beat before.”
Dmitry Bivol and Floyd Mayweather have both inflicted defeat upon Canelo, showcasing the level of fighters Crawford would be joining if he also bested the man often called the face of boxing.
Whilst Canelo lost to Bivol prior to the light heavyweight winning all four belts at 175lbs, Alvarez has beaten an undisputed champion before when he outpointed Jermell Charlo two years ago.
Crawford became the first undisputed champion in 12 years when he picked up the remaining super lightweight belts off Julius Indongo in 2017, before making history in 2023 when he beat Errol Spence Jr to bring his total of welterweight titles to four.
That made Crawford the first man to win all four belts in two separate weight classes, a feat quickly equalled by Naoya Inoue.
Oleksandr Usyk joined the pair the following year when he defeated Tyson Fury to become undisputed at heavyweight.
But Crawford has ambitions of standing alone once more, bragging rights he will achieve if he defeats Canelo in Las Vegas this Saturday.
