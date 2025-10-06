The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Terence Crawford’s coach claims beating Canelo Alvarez was ‘easy’
Crawford dethroned the long-reigning super-middleweight king to make history in September
Terence Crawford’s trainer has described his fighter’s historic win over former undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez as ‘easy’.
Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre said that everything went exactly how he had predicted as he reflected on Crawford's points win over Canelo.
“It was easy," McIntyre told talkSPORT. “It doesn’t seem like it when you are in the corner, when you’re in the corner, sometimes you can’t see, and the camera guy is right here. You get caught with this shot and the crowd goes wild, but when you sit back and watch it, it was easy.”
Crawford put on a masterful display of both offence and defence to visibly frustrate Alvarez like never before – utilising a perfect alchemy of catch and counter, paired with doubling up on both hands to make himself unpredictable and catch Alvarez unaware when he tried to get close.
Alvarez admitted post-fight that he simply could not unlock Crawford’s style and was let down by his body, which has carried him through nearly 70 professional fights across 20 years.
"Everything [gave me trouble]. He has everything,” Alvarez explained at the post-fight press conference. "We knew Crawford is a great fighter. I did what I was supposed to do, right? I tried every way. I trained very hard. He deserves all the credit. I tried my best. I couldn’t figure out the style.
“Sometimes you try, and your body can’t go. That’s my frustration. Maybe I can figure out Crawford, but my body can’t go anymore. I tried, but my body did not let me go. You need to accept it, that’s it.”
This was no surprise for McIntyre, who watched his master plan unfold perfectly over 12 rounds.
“It went 100% how I thought it was going to go,” McIntyre said. “Him stepping forward, throwing wide shots, moving his head, trying to fight on the inside. It went just like how we wanted it to go."
