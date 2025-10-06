Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terence Crawford’s trainer has described his fighter’s historic win over former undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez as ‘easy’.

Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre said that everything went exactly how he had predicted as he reflected on Crawford's points win over Canelo.

“It was easy," McIntyre told talkSPORT. “It doesn’t seem like it when you are in the corner, when you’re in the corner, sometimes you can’t see, and the camera guy is right here. You get caught with this shot and the crowd goes wild, but when you sit back and watch it, it was easy.”

Crawford put on a masterful display of both offence and defence to visibly frustrate Alvarez like never before – utilising a perfect alchemy of catch and counter, paired with doubling up on both hands to make himself unpredictable and catch Alvarez unaware when he tried to get close.

( Getty Images for Netflix )

Alvarez admitted post-fight that he simply could not unlock Crawford’s style and was let down by his body, which has carried him through nearly 70 professional fights across 20 years.

"Everything [gave me trouble]. He has everything,” Alvarez explained at the post-fight press conference. "We knew Crawford is a great fighter. I did what I was supposed to do, right? I tried every way. I trained very hard. He deserves all the credit. I tried my best. I couldn’t figure out the style.

“Sometimes you try, and your body can’t go. That’s my frustration. Maybe I can figure out Crawford, but my body can’t go anymore. I tried, but my body did not let me go. You need to accept it, that’s it.”

This was no surprise for McIntyre, who watched his master plan unfold perfectly over 12 rounds.

“It went 100% how I thought it was going to go,” McIntyre said. “Him stepping forward, throwing wide shots, moving his head, trying to fight on the inside. It went just like how we wanted it to go."

