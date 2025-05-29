Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Terri Harper has suggested that she is currently a free agent, with the WBO lightweight champion under the impression she is not tied to any promotion.

Represented by Matchroom since signing with Eddie Hearn’s promotion in 2019, Harper’s headlining show at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium last week was organised by Izzy Asif’s GBM Sports.

Matchroom did post a message of good luck on their socials on fight night, but Harper, 16-2-2 (6), believes that she is currently without a promoter.

The Yorkshire-fighter cruised to a win over previously unbeaten Natalie Zimmermann in front of her home crowd, marking the first defence of the WBO crown she won against Rhiannon Dixon in September 2024.

Despite lacking a promoter, Harper has a clear vision for the next steps of her career. The three-weight world champion seems set on pursuing a clash with Caroline Dubois for a unification bout.

Dubois is the WBC’s champion at lightweight, with the pair trading words as a demonstration of their willingness to share a ring.

Touted as one of Britain’s best boxing prospects, 24-year-old Dubois is represented by Ben Shalom’s BOXXER promotion.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Harper shared: “I believe I’m a free agent. I’ll have a little break away and speak with my team. We have an offer in for Dubois, but nothing’s confirmed. I gave so much to this sport over the years, and I want to see what the best offers are for me and what’s going to financially do the best for my career as well.”

Despite currently being without a promoter, Harper was quick to thank Asif and GBM Sports for enabling her to headline a card in her hometown of Doncaster.

She added: “I’m grateful for Izzy and GBM for creating a special moment for me in my career.”

Harper appears confident that a fight with Dubois could be made in the coming weeks, with the duo clearly keen on facing each other.

“[Dubois] rubs me up the wrong way – she gets my fire burning,” Harper continued. “I hope that’s what comes next. I’ll wait and see if any contracts turn up over the next few weeks.”