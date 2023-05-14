Tommy Fury brawls with fellow Love Island contestant in KSI vs Fournier crowd
Fury and Virgo are both unbeaten as professional boxers but are best known for their time on the reality television show
Tommy Fury brawled with a fellow former Love Island contestant on Saturday, coming to blows with Idris Virgo in the crowd at KSI’s fight with Joe Fournier.
Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is unbeaten as a professional boxer but is best known for his time on the reality television show Love Island, on which Virgo also featured.
Virgo, who is also unbeaten in pro boxing, and Fury were seen fighting in the crowd at Wembley Arena, moments after a fight had finished.
On the undercard of YouTuber KSI’s bout with businessman and ex-pro boxer Joe Fournier, influencer Salt Papi fought Anthony Taylor. The latter, a former training partner of Jake Paul, previously lost to Fury – as did Paul this February – but was named a decision winner against Salt Papi on Saturday.
However, while the fighters waited for the judges’ scorecards to be revealed, Fury and Virgo began to brawl in the crowd.
Fury, 24, has expressed a desire to fight KSI, 29, next and played down his fellow Briton’s talents on Saturday.
“In my opinion, out of all this influencer boxing stuff, I beat the top of the tree,” Fury said. “Jake Paul's the best out of all of these, so all this now is easy money, baby.”
