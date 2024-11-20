John Fury throws water at Darren Till in angry press conference clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Darren Till vowed to “obliterate” Tommy Fury before the two British fighters were separated by security at their press conference in London.

Fury will return to the ring in his home city of Manchester on January 18 when he comes up against former UFC fighter Till at the Co-op Live arena.

Following a respectful start to the press conference, things quickly turned sour after Till threatened to kick Fury – half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson – during their fight before the 25-year-old’s father John Fury threw a drink towards Till which led to security stepping in.

Liverpudlian Till, 31, said: “No one wanted to fight me for two years and my manager said fight Tommy, I signed it, I don’t know how many tickets I’ve sold, how much I’m getting paid, I’m here to obliterate Tommy.

“I haven’t seen much of him, I know he’s fought a few pros but not seen much of him.

open image in gallery Darren Till reacts after John Fury (not pictured) appeared to throw a bottle of water at him ( PA )

“I’m just going to obliterate him, do an absolute number on him, walk him down and obliterate him. And he knows it.

“No one in here is a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter so if I was to kick or elbow you in the face, I will and no one will do anything about it.

“End of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in your face, how about that? I’m going to kick you straight in the face, you won’t know what’s hit you. If I’m in the fight and I’m losing, I’m kicking him in the face.

“You’re an empty head.”

open image in gallery John Fury was involved in a clash with Darren Till, who fights his son Tommy in January ( Getty Images )

Fury, who is unbeaten in his 10 professional bouts but has not fought since claiming a majority decision win over YouTube fighter KSI in October 2023, and Till went back and forth in response before things boiled over.

Fury replied: “Darren, you’ve got to walk into the firing line mate.

“Everyone I’ve sparred from the Olympics to who’s turned over pro, it’s different.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury is set to fight in his home city ( PA )

“That’s not going to happen Darren, because we’re not in a cage now we’re in a boxing ring and you’re going to find out boxing is different to MMA.”

Till claimed a technical knockout win over Mohammad Mutie in his boxing debut in July, having had a 18-5 record during his MMA career.

PA