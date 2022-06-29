Tommy Fury taking ‘no action’ to resolve travel issues, Jake Paul claims

Jake Paul has accused Tommy Fury of taking ‘no action’ to resolve the travel issues that are preventing the Briton from reaching the US ahead of the pair’s fight.

YouTube star Paul and Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – are scheduled to box one another at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on 6 August. However, 23-year-old Fury was stopped by authorities at Heathrow Airport in London on Monday as he tried to travel to the US for a pre-fight press conference.

Fury, who is 8-0 as a professional boxer, said in an Instagram video: “I can stand here and say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. I’ve been training for a fight this whole time, you know, and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

American Paul wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b***h.”

The 25-year-old, who is 5-0 as a pro boxer, then tweeted on Wednesday: “Tommy Fury is avoiding going to the embassy to get his visa. It’s been 36 hours with no action from his side, and per Tommy Fumbles style he missed the press conference today in NYC.”

In a video attached to the tweet, Paul said while running: “Tommy, where the f*** you at? We’re in New York City, supposed to have the press conference today. S***, I’m still getting my miles in while you’re making excuses.

“Get to the embassy and go get your f***ing visa. I’m gonna knock you the f*** out, 6 August.”

Paul and Fury were scheduled to box one another in Tampa in December, but the Briton withdrew from the bout while citing injury and illness. Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom Paul had outpointed in August, stepped in for Fury.

Paul knocked out Woodley to maintain his record of stopping each man he has fought since beginning his pro boxing career in 2020.