Promoter Frank Warren says contracts are being sorted for Tommy Fury’s fight against Jake Paul and the bout is “going ahead”.

The undefeated pair have been rumoured to be fighting for months but talks have ramped up over the last few weeks after Paul set out new contract terms.

And now Warren has said the bout isn’t “far off”. He told Sky Sports: “We’re sorting contracts out at the moment. Until they are signed, we know it doesn’t mean anything.

“If it happens, it will be in the States. I think it’s going to happen. We’re not far off doing it.”

Paul set out if Fury beats him he will pay him an additional $500,000, but if the Brit loses he will have to change his name to Tommy Fumbles for a year. The Love Island star agreed to the terms on social media and asked Paul to get the contracts to him.

Warren added: “Part of the contract is that we’ve got to decide what the other guy has to change his name to! That will have to be replicated.”

If the fight goes ahead, Fury will be the first boxer Paul has faced in the ring. So far in his professional career he has fought and defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

But to get Fury in the ring, Paul will have to offer a sizeable amount of money as the Brit has previously said a million ‘isn’t worth getting out of bed for’.

“To everybody out there, $1million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for, this fight is going to gross millions and millions of pounds.

“I cannot walk down the street without anybody asking me when are you fighting Jake Paul? So until you want to make a serious offer and put it on the table, we can’t think about fighting pal.”