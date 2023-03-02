Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul rematch claim and makes bold prediction

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tommy Fury has vowed to have a rematch against Jake Paul and has promised that he will “stop him” the next time they fight.

Fury defeated Paul by split decision on Sunday in a hugely publicised fight after two years of build-up. Fury withdrew from the bout twice, once through injury and another as he could not enter the US, before they finally completed their eight-rounder in Saudi Arabia.

As soon as the fight was over Paul, whose previously unbeaten record was destroyed by Fury’s win, called for a rematch and his opponent now seems to have agreed to it.

“The rematch is something I am definitely wanting because I believe, in the rematch, I will stop him,” he told Good Morning Britain. “The first fight I had never been eight rounds before so you are just a bit wary of what is in your tank and how the fight is going to go.

“But now I have been in the ring with him once I know what to expect.”

There was pressure on Fury to get the win over Paul as he is broadly seen as a professional boxer, whereas Paul had only previously fought ex-basketball players, fellow YouTubers and UFC fighters.

The pressure was felt in the Fury camp with his brother Tyson saying Fury would be disowned if he lost and his partner Molly-Mae Hague - who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bambi - was not able to watch the fight.

Fury added: “I knew in the build-up that she would never be able to watch the fight because of how scared she gets for the fights. The fact she doesn’t want to watch. When I did see the video when she first heard that I won it was amazing because, at the end of the day, this victory, it was for those two [Molly-Mae and Bambi].

“I have been in training camp, Molly has been an absolutely amazing mother. She is the best woman any man could ever ask for. She has done all the hard miles at the start because I was in the training camp and I owe everything to her and Bambi.”