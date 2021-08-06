Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury has said he will “break every bone” in Jake Paul’s face if a boxing match against the YouTuber is arranged, vowing to hurt the American “for every bad thing he has said”.

Light heavyweight Fury has put together a record of 6-0 (4 KOs) since making his professional debut in 2018, while Paul won an amateur contest against fellow YouTuber star Deji Olatunji in 2018 before fighting three times as a professional.

Paul, 24, is 3-0 as a pro, having beaten YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC star Ben Askren – all by knockout.

He is next scheduled to box former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland on 29 August, with Fury fighting the YouTuber’s sparring partner Anthony Taylor (0-1) on the undercard.

If Fury and Paul are to emerge victorious in their respective bouts, they could take on one another next, with the pair having exchanged harsh words on social media in recent months.

“I’m here and I want the fight. I will take it in a heartbeat,” Fury told Sky Sports. “The ball is in his court. It always has been. He’s the one who controls everything.

“I’m over the talking. Let’s get it on. Let’s put it to bed. Enough social media chat, which he loves. Let’s get in the ring and fight.”

Paul involved Fury’s girlfriend in trash talk on social media, leading Fury to tell Sky Sports: “I’m thick-skinned, I’m a professional athlete. These boys ain’t. These boys play games on the internet and run around for a living.

“I fight hard for a living. I will let my fists do the talking. For every bad thing he has said, he will get a swift right hand for it.

“I will break every bone in his face. You don’t bring people’s loved ones into it. It’s a fight. It’s nothing to do with them, leave them out of it.”

Fury believes an emphatic victory over Taylor would send a clear message to Paul.

“If I bomb his sparring partner out? The one who he has been having 50-50 [sparring sessions] with in the gym for six weeks? If I bomb him out in 20 seconds? I don’t know what he will do.

“He can either run with his tail between his legs or step up like a man and test himself.

“I don’t know anything about [Taylor], and I don’t want to. It doesn’t matter what he is, he’ll get knocked sparked out.

“He can talk how he wants, but it’s all over when he gets in the ring. That’s what these fighters don’t understand: I’m a big light-heavyweight. I carry a lot of power. I don’t see what he can do, it doesn’t matter what he can do.

“I am improving at the right rate. I don’t want to move quickly, I want to move correctly.

“I don’t want to take stupid fights that I can’t win. This is another learning environment, dealing with the crowd, in America, boxing away from my dad.”