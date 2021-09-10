Tony Yoka wants to fight ‘big name’ Joe Joyce in huge 2022 bout

Undefeated heavyweight boxer Tony Yoka says he wants to fight rival Joe Joyce at some point next year.

The Frenchman beat Joyce on points in a super heavyweight bout in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympics, taking home the gold medal for his nation, and now wants to challenge Joyce again in the professional ranks.

Joyce also remains undefeated in his 13 fights since becoming a professional, and both boxers are seen as rising stars of the division. The Juggernaut has claimed the scalps of both prospect Daniel Dubois and former world title challenger Carlos Takam in the past twelve months.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Yoka has been a busy man during the Covid-19 pandemic, beating both Johann Duhaupas and Christian Hammer in 2020. He faces Peter Milas of Croatia, another fighter with a 100 percent win record from 15 bouts, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday night.

But Yoka is keen to think beyond his next encounter, and has his sights out on a match with Joyce that would take their social media feud back into the ring once again.

Yoka told BoxingScene.com: “We wanted to fight Joe Joyce earlier this year, His promoter [Frank Warren] called us but they decided to fight Takam instead. So, we will see. That’s a fight I want. I think I’m ready for it.”

“We plan to fight again in December. Maybe in USA, maybe in France. We are still working on it. When we come out in 2022, we want a big name like Joyce.”

The social media battle is something which Yoka is enjoying so far, too.

Back in August the Frenchman posted a photo celebrating the five-year anniversary of his victory in Brazil, with the caption: “5 years ago today! Stop ducking, Joe...”

“It’s good to build it up,” Yoka said. “I beat him in the amateur, in the Olympics. I heard and read some fans claiming he won that fight, that he was robbed, blah, blah blah. So you know what? Let’s make it clear: I definitely know that we are not going to let it go to [the scorecards].

“I’m going to knock him out and then move past this stage.”