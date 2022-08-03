WBC to address transgender boxing at next convention

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has said it will discuss the inclusion of transgender athletes in boxing when it hosts its next convention.

The presence of transgender competitors in various sports has proven controversial in recent years, something the WBC acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday.

The organisation said its “number one priority” is the “health and well-being of all boxers”, while stressing its belief that “boxing is for everyone”.

“The participation of transgender people in combat sports is a controversial topic,” the WBC’s statement began.

“It’s argued that transgender women have an unfair advantage over cisgender women in competitive sports and may endanger them, due to differences in human physiology, and that these differences are not sufficiently reversed by transgender hormone therapies.

“Another opinion sector argues that medically-prescribed puberty blockers and estrogen suppress testosterone levels and reduce muscle mass in transgender women, reducing potential competitive advantage.

“The WBC values ​​are loyalty, fairness and integrity. We elevate boxing and protect the health and well-being of all boxers as our number one priority. We are committed to protecting human rights, eradicating discrimination and helping those who need it most. We believe that boxing is for everyone.

“At our next annual Convention, transgender boxing will be one of the main topics to be discussed.”