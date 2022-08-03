Jump to content
WBC to address transgender boxing at next convention

The council said its ‘number one priority’ is the ‘health and well-being of all boxers’, while stressing its belief that ‘boxing is for everyone’

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 03 August 2022 09:54
<p>The WBC is one of boxing’s major international organisations </p>

(Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has said it will discuss the inclusion of transgender athletes in boxing when it hosts its next convention.

The presence of transgender competitors in various sports has proven controversial in recent years, something the WBC acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday.

The organisation said its “number one priority” is the “health and well-being of all boxers”, while stressing its belief that “boxing is for everyone”.

“The participation of transgender people in combat sports is a controversial topic,” the WBC’s statement began.

“It’s argued that transgender women have an unfair advantage over cisgender women in competitive sports and may endanger them, due to differences in human physiology, and that these differences are not sufficiently reversed by transgender hormone therapies.

“Another opinion sector argues that medically-prescribed puberty blockers and estrogen suppress testosterone levels and reduce muscle mass in transgender women, reducing potential competitive advantage.

“The WBC values ​​are loyalty, fairness and integrity. We elevate boxing and protect the health and well-being of all boxers as our number one priority. We are committed to protecting human rights, eradicating discrimination and helping those who need it most. We believe that boxing is for everyone.

“At our next annual Convention, transgender boxing will be one of the main topics to be discussed.”

