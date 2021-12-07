Tyron Woodley’s manager reacts as Jake Paul rematch is confirmed after Tommy Fury withdraws
Former UFC champion Woodley was outpointed by Paul when they boxed one another in August
Tyron Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa has spoken of his excitement after it was confirmed that his fighter will rematch Jake Paul this month.
Woodley was outpointed by the YouTube star in their boxing match in August, with the former UFC champion then eagerly seeking a second fight against Paul.
In an attempt to leverage a rematch, Woodley even got an “I love Jake” tattoo, per a bet between the two Americans.
Paul, 24, overlooked the 39-year-old, however, preferring a bout with Tommy Fury.
Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, withdrew from the 18 December clash on Monday, though, due to illness and injury.
It was immediately confirmed that Woodley would step in for Fury, and the former MMA champion’s manager Kawa told the Mirror: “I’m excited to get this deal done.
“And to have Tyron have the fight he was supposed to originally have anyway.”
Prior to his fight with Paul in August, Woodley last competed in March. He was submitted by Vicente Luque in the first round of their co-main event at UFC 260, as his losing streak extended to four bouts.
Woodley, whose MMA record stands at 19-7-1, was released by the UFC shortly after his loss to Luque and has not competed in MMA since – though it seemingly remains on his agenda.
