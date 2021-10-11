‘Very tough’ for Anthony Joshua to beat Tyson Fury, David Haye claims

Tyson Fury’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder has shown just how “tough” a test would await British heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, David Haye has claimed.

Fury and Joshua were set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title before the ‘Gypsy King’ was ordered to face Wilder for a third time in May.

Joshua went on to fight challenger Oleksandr Usyk but was dismantled by the Ukrainian in a unanimous decision victory last month as he lost his heavyweight belts.

It was a defeat that appeared to significantly reduce the chances of Fury and Joshua meeting in the ring, and Haye believes that the past two weeks in the heavyweight division has given a clear indication on how all-British fight would go.

Speaking after Fury’s victory over Wilder on Saturday, former two-weight world champion Haye told BT Sport: “I think from the strength of [Fury’s] performance, it would be very tough for AJ.

“Having watched AJ’s last performance against Usyk, the shots that Fury took down the pipe from Wilder, he was able to get back up and rough him up.

“The fact that AJ stood at range with Usyk having a boxing match, is AJ going to beat Fury in a boxing match? I don’t believe so.”

Joshua is expected to face Usyk in a rematch early next year while Dillian Whyte could take on Fury as the WBC’s challenger if he defeats Otto Wallin later this month.

If Fury and Usyk emerge from those fights with their records and titles in tact, then a meeting with the Ukrainian would be the priority for the unbeaten ‘Gypsy King’.

Fury declared himself to be the greatest heavyweight of his generation after knocking out Wilder in Las Vegas. “When it comes down to it, when I have to pull the chips out, every time I’ve delivered. I can only be the best of my day, I’ve done that: I’m the best fighter in my era,” he said.