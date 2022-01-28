Tyson Fury has labelled Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte greedy after a step-aside deal for the Gypsy King to fight Oleksandr Usyk fell through.

It was thought both Joshua and Whyte, who were slated to fight Usyk and Fury, were going to forego their bouts in exchange for a multi-million sum. But it’s been reported parties tried to renegotiate the agreement in the final hour which meant it fell apart.

Fury has laid blame at the fighters door, saying on Twitter “it’s called greed” insinuating they were asking for more money in order to stand aside.

It’s now understood the original fights will go ahead as planned. Joshua is taking on Usyk in their rematch after the Ukrainian stripped the British star of his titles in September. Whyte will take on Fury in the Brit’s first fight since he retained his WBC belt after beating Deontay Wilder in October.

And while Fury has blamed money as the reason the step-aside fight isn’t going ahead, Joshua’s promoter says his client just wants his titles back.

Eddie Hearn told DAZN Boxing: “This is much deeper than a step-aside fee. The money is something that needs to be negotiated. This is the plan.

“All he wants to do is win the heavyweight title back. Right now he has a cast iron opportunity to do that, a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Any other plan has to be solid, not hopefully you get the winner.

“He’s not out there looking for another plan, looking for a step aside. He will always call the shots. He’s made it clear what that shot looks like.”