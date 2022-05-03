Tyson Fury’s ‘blood will stir’ when Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk go head to head again, according to the “Gypsy King”’s US promoter Bob Arum.

Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month to retain the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton said after the bout that he does not plan on fighting again.

Arum, however, believes that the 33-year-old will not be able to keep himself retired once he sees Joshua and Usyk rematch for the remaining heavyweight belts this summer.

Briton Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to Usyk in the process. Now the pair are expected to face off again in July.

“I’ll meet with Tyson, we’ll have dinner together, and whatever he wants to talk about,” Arum told Fight Hype on Saturday.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll talk any further about his retirement. I mean, with Tyson Fury, you’ve got to give him space about what he wants to do.

“Again, I’m not going to push him for answers or anything, there’s no reason to. We’ll just have a nice conversation. When he says he’s retired, he means it now. But whether he’ll mean it two months from now, that’s problematic.

“I think once the Joshua vs Usyk fight happens, I think the blood will stir in his body.”

Fury could face the winner of that bout in a title unification fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.

The winner would be the first undisputed heavyweight title holder since Lennox Lewis, who held the status between 1999 and 2000.