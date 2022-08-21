Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tyson Fury reveals cousin stabbed to death as boxer makes knife crime plea

Fury revealed his cousin had been murdered in an emotional post just hours after Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

Sports Staff
Sunday 21 August 2022 13:05
Tyson Fury claims he’d ‘annihilate’ both Joshua and Usyk in one night

Tyson Fury has revealed his cousin was stabbed to death last night as the heavyweight champion made an emotional plea to end knife crime.

Fury announced in a social media post on Sunday morning that his cousin Rico Burton had been murdered after being stabbed in the neck.

He called on the government to bring in tougher punishments for knife crime in the UK but there were no further details of the incident.

Fury wrote: My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop ASAP. UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON. May the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon."

Fury’s announcement came just hours after Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight world title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

 Fury labelled Usyk’s second win against Joshua as one of the “worst heavyweight title fights” he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.

“It was bull****, come on! I’d annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s****.

“Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the ‘Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever!”

Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in