Tyson Fury reveals cousin stabbed to death as boxer makes knife crime plea

Tyson Fury has revealed his cousin was stabbed to death last night as the heavyweight champion made an emotional plea to end knife crime.

Fury announced in a social media post on Sunday morning that his cousin Rico Burton had been murdered after being stabbed in the neck.

He called on the government to bring in tougher punishments for knife crime in the UK but there were no further details of the incident.

Fury wrote: My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck. This is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop ASAP. UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic and you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own!

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment. RIP RICO BURTON. May the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon."

Fury’s announcement came just hours after Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight world title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Fury labelled Usyk’s second win against Joshua as one of the “worst heavyweight title fights” he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.

“It was bull****, come on! I’d annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s****.

“Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the ‘Gypsy King’ is here to stay forever!”

Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title.