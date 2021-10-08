Why Tyson Fury’s dad John won’t be watching Deontay Wilder fight in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury’s father John won’t be able to be ringside for his heavyweight bout against Deontay Wilder on 9 October as he has a visa ban.

He served four years of an 11-year prison sentence which means he isn’t allowed to travel to America. Fury’s trilogy fight against Wilder is being hosted in Las Vegas where the Brit will look to defend his WBC belt.

Fury’s dad has said he doesn’t want any pity for the situation he is in.

“It’s my own doing, it was my own choice, I could have walked away and instead I chose to break the rules. I am paying for that and I will keep paying for it but that is up to me,” he told The Sun.

“I preach to all of my sons how to behave and I did not practice it on that day. I let my temper and pride get in the way of who I am and made the biggest mistake.

“But I am still alive, I have great people around me and I can watch it on TV. So who am I to complain and give it the big’un about not being ringside?”

Fury’s other two fights against Wilder have been in America meaning his dad hasn’t watched him fight since he fought Francesco Pianeta in 2018.

If the star defeats the American on Saturday his next fights are likely to be hosted in the UK which will see John able to attend.

Fury’s next opponent after Wilder hasn’t yet been confirmed but he was disappointed that Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk as it pushed his own potential fight against his fellow Brit back.

He said at a press conference: “Did I watch the fight? Yes I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t - and that’s none of my business.

“The only thing I’m bothered about is beating Deontay Wilder, and that’s the most dangerous heavyweight out there. In my opinion, Wilder beats Joshua, Usyk, all the rest of the division, comfortable - but he cannot beat me.”