‘I’m just a stupid boxer’: Tyson Fury quizzed over relationship with Daniel Kinahan

Tyson Fury has refused to reveal whether or not he has ended his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of a cartel responsible for “smuggling deadly narcotics to Europe”.

Fury, who defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday, is believed to have been advised by Kinahan in recent years.

Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury last week for his alleged role in the afore-mentioned drug smuggling, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency has offered rewards of up to £3.8million for information leading to the arrest of Kinahan, his brother or his father.

Shortly after the sanctions were imposed, Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum claimed he had paid a similar amount to one of Kinahan’s companies, owing to the Irishman’s role as an advisor to the heavyweight champion. Kinahan has no criminal convictions and has always denied any wrongdoing.

During an open workout at Wembley Boxpark on Tuesday, Fury was asked about his relationship with Kinahan by Neil Barker of the Associated Press.

“That’s none of your business and none of anybody else’s business, I don’t think. Is it?” Fury replied. “My business is my business, your business is yours.

“Like I say, it’s got nothing to do with me in boxing. I’m just a stupid boxer who gets punched in the face for a living. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be here, would I?

“I’ve said this to quite a few people this week: I don’t get involved in other people’s businesses, and I keep mine to myself, and that’s it.

“What other people do in their own lives... I’ve got my own troubles and my own problems to work on myself with a wife and six kids, so I keep my business to myself.”

Fury faces fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

The bout, which is set to take place in front of 94,000 fans in the English capital, marks Fury’s second defence of the WBC heavyweight belt.