Tyson Fury opens up on newborn daughter’s stay in intensive care

Tyson Fury “prayed” for his newborn daughter as she suffered health complications shortly after birth which saw her in intensive care.

Fury’s wife Paris gave birth to Athena on 8 August and she was put on a ventilator.

Thankfully the boxer has now said the one-month -old has been discharged from hospital and has made a “full recovery”.

He told ITV: “[It] probably took a couple of years off my life, the amount of stress I was under. But it’s a part of life I suppose.

“And, you know, there’s going to be ups and downs in our lives and it’s about not giving up and always believing that you’re going to get the best out of it.

“For all the people out there that have got kids in hospital, then you’ve got to be optimistic and be strong for your partner or whoever you’re with and things will get better eventually.

“You’re just praying, just hoping that things are going to be OK. And you’re hoping for better times and that’s all you can do at that moment.”

Fury, who is fighting Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout next month, also said his daughter is a “little fighter like me”.

The last time the Gypsy King was in the ring was 18 months ago where defeated Wilder in their rematch. The American had beat Fury the first time they went up against each other in 2018.

The third fight between the pair was initially scheduled for 24th July but had to be postponed due to a Covid case in Fury’s camp. If the bout is delayed once more, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes Fury should be stripped of his WBC belt.

“I think he needs to fight because otherwise he needs to be stripped of the title or made champion-in-recess because Dillian Whyte has been sitting there as interim champion desperate and deserving of a shot,” he said.