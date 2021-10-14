Tyson Fury’s ability to brace himself before Deontay Wilder’s heaviest blows enabled him to get up from knockdowns, according to his former coach Ben Davison.

Fury bounced back from two knockdowns in the fourth round of the bout to beat Wilder in the 11th in a classic heavyweight battle to conclude their long-running trilogy.

Davison tweeted: “The instinct and timing to brace upon the impact and only give his forehead, tucking his chin down was the key to being able get up!”

Fury defended his WBC belt and is likely to fight Dillian Whyte next, assuming the Briton can get past Sweden’s Otto Wallin on 30 October.

“I don’t think fundamentally and tactically it was the best performance from Tyson,” Davison told iFL TV. However, in terms of character, determination, mental fortitude all these kinds of things it was a top top performance.

“Everybody knows he’s got that in him he’s showed that time and time again. That’s why he’s still undefeated. He’s so versatile, he made adjustments throughout the fight, remained up tall.

“He was getting clipped on the end of right hands but started getting underneath the right hands which allowed him to get close then fight inside of Deontay Wilder where he was dominating.”