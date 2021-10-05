Tyson Fury has responded to Deontay Wilder’s accusations of cheating by joking he will wear “horseshoes” in his gloves in their trilogy finale on Saturday night.

Wilder accused Fury of wearing “loaded gloves” in the aftermath of their second fight, which Fury won with a seventh-round technical knockout. The American doubled down on those accusations last week, saying: “He ain’t good, all I gotta do is half of that. He ain’t what people think. He a f*****g cheater.”

But Fury laughed off the jibe, saying he will use tactics from the TV show Peaky Blinders and load his gloves with “horseshoes and dynamite”.

Speaking to MMA Hour, Fury said: “Do you know what, I’m gonna cheat again because I’m gonna smash his face in. So, according to him that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose. But unfortunately I’m going to cheat again.”

Asked if he cheated in the previous fight, Fury joked: “Yeah I did. I had horseshoes in there, you know I’m a gypsy don’t you? You ever watched Peaky Blinders? I loaded the gloves with horseshoes and dynamite. This time I’m going to do exactly the same but I’m going to put a bit more metal in there.

“With Wilder, in my opinion, he’s come out with all this stuff, I’ve cheated, I’ve done this, I’m a natural born cheater, his coach – I must have some power mustn’t I because I’ve even got his coach on my side! And not to mention [trainer] Jay Deas, he’s on my payroll too.

“I’m like Tommy Shelby here, I’ve got them all on the payroll. He’s on the payroll too, Jay Deas, because he was in the changing room while I was getting my gloves on the whole time. So he must have helped me and Wilder’s in denial about that. But let me just put that out there as well.”

Wilder has been bullish about his chances of avenging his defeat in their first rematch.

“I feel great. I have a great team, everybody’s just on one accord,” Wilder said. “And when you have a team that’s on one accord it’s like the instructions come even clearer. And it’s like how can you go wrong when you have so many guys on the same page and looking for perfection.

“You’ll never be perfect but that don’t mean you can’t practice it and here we’re practicing to make perfect so when I get in the ring won’t be no questions asked, won’t be going back to old habits and build right off what we’ve been working on in this camp. My hand will be raised high in the sky, and not because I whooped his ass in 12 rounds, but because I knocked him out.”