Deontay Wilder would ‘love’ a fourth fight with Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder would “love” to fight Tyson Fury for a fourth time, according to his manager Shelly Finkel.

Despite flooring his opponent twice in the fourth round, Wilder suffered a devastating knockout to Fury in an epic heavyweight contest in Las Vegas last weekend as his bid to reclaim his WBC title fell short.

Wilder was taken to hospital with a broken right hand after the fight and has been handed a six-month suspension from boxing following the second defeat of his career.

But Finkel insists that the 36-year-old is not ready to retire and remains motivated by the “big fights”, of which a further meeting with Fury would be top of the bill at some point in the future.

"It’s not on the drawing board now, but he would love to get Fury back again,” Finkel told The Sun.

“I don’t think people want to see that right now, some of the other fights have to find their way through and then that can be a possibility.

“Because at the end of the day, aside from the winner from the [Oleksandr] Usyk and [Anthony] Joshua fight, there aren’t many big fights for Fury either.”

While WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk faces Joshua in a rematch next year, it is expected that Fury will face the winner of Dillian Whyte’s fight with challenger Otto Wallin.

Wilder’s display in Las Vegas boosted the ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ appeal and Finkel insists the American showed enough in the contest to suggest that he could return to heavyweight contention once he recovers from his injuries.

“He’s doing well, he gives all credit to Fury to perform the way he did,” Finkel added. “But early in the fight Deontay, probably around the third round, when he got hit, he got hit by the ear and it threw his equilibrium off.

“And I was watching and I said, ‘What happened to his legs?’ Because he trained so hard. He also, somewhere in the middle rounds, broke his right hand behind the third knuckle and he has to have that fixed next week.

“He has to have surgery, the knuckle is OK, it’s the bone behind the knuckle that broke.”