Tyson Fury is refusing to rule out retirement following his knockout of Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ trilogy bout last weekend.

Fury and Wilder first fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, before Fury stopped the American in the seventh round of their rematch 14 months later.

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Briton finished Wilder again – this time in the 11th round – to retain the WBC heavyweight title that he took from the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in their second clash.

Fury, still undefeated at 33 years old, can count fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte among his potential next opponents, but the ‘Gypsy King’ is not even sure he will share the ring with either of them – or Anthony Joshua, for that matter.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Fury told The Telegraph. I’ve got one fight left on my contract with Top Rank and ESPN and we’ll see what that is.

“But I’m not thinking about boxing right now. I don’t know how many fights I’ve got left, I don’t know if I need to fight anymore. I don’t know what the future holds.

“I am motivated to get up in the morning, do a little bit of training and enjoy my day. I don’t have any goals in boxing; I have done everything and won everything, the only one to do it in my era.

“I will always have been the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF, Ring magazine champion, that will not evaporate in history, but once it is done, it is done – and you cannot get it back.

“Once you are done, it doesn’t matter how many belts you have, who you beat, what your record is. You are just another bare bum in the shower and I have always had that opinion.”

Meanwhile, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott said his fighter is not thinking about retirement, while the former champion’s co-manager Shelly Finkel suggested that the 35-year-old could return to the ring next spring.