Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title win over Deontay Wilder to be shown for free on TV

Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight victory over Deontay Wilder is set to be shown for free on TV on Thursday evening.

The British star knocked Wilder out on 9 October to retain his WBC belt in what is being called one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. Some UK fans couldn’t watch the bout though as it was on pay TV.

However, that will change on Thursday evening as BT Sport are showing the fight for free at 7.30pm on BT Sport 1, as reported by The Sun. They will also be putting highlights of the fight on YouTube.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed Wilder has been suspended from boxing for six months unless he can get cleared by a doctor. The news came as he was knocked down three times in his bout with Fury and was taken to hospital after the fight’s conclusion.

Despite the health concern and the loss, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott doesn’t think the American will retire.

Scott told iFL TV: “Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn’t have to fight to make a living. But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we’ve discussed.”

The next heavyweight bout for fans to look forward to is the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit lost his WBO, WBA and IBF belts to the Ukrainian in September and so triggered the clause in their contract to fight again.

If Joshua is the victor it is thought he will then target a unification fight with Fury.