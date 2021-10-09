Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have used their Nevada weigh-in to engage in some baffling pre-match fighting talk.

The pair are facing off for a third time in four years following a draw in 2018 and a Fury win by knock-out in early 2020, and both men highlighted the outlandish personalities they have been known for throughout their careers as they came face-to-face.

Both fighters are at the heaviest they’ve ever been ahead of a professional bout, with Wilder hitting 17st and Fury reaching 19st 11lb.

Fury entered the venue wearing an Undertaker-style open crown black hat, and wasted no time in letting the world know how confident he feels about securing a second victory over Wilder.

Asked what about what his high weight meant for the fight, Fury roared down the microphone: “It means total obliteration of a dosser! Total annihilation! It means I’m going to put him in the royal infirmary after this fight, don’t worry about that.”

Continuing to scream in a bizarre voice, Fury shifted to the third-person, addressing Wilder directly: “There’s a man here that’s going to annihilate you, dosser! The Gypsy King! Tyson Fury’s ring!”

Wilder, on the other hand, chose to ignore the traditional hard-man talk, instead calmly discussing his self-confidence in his own looks.

“I want to look sexy and feel sexy. I taste sexy as well,” the 35-year-old asserted.

The Bronze Bomber did go on to discuss Fury’s tactics, but even those points were smothered in a heavy layer of self-image bravado.

He said: “I’m bench-pressing a little over 350, so I can lay on my back and lift him. There won’t be none of that rushing at me and putting all his weight on me and things like that.”

The fight is due to begin at around 4:30am in the UK, and is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Fury has never lost a professional fight, and is considered the strong favourite to take victory once again.