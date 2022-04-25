Tyson Fury goads ‘homeless’ Derek Chisora after bet on Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury has revealed that heavyweight rival Derek Chisora lost his house in a bet with fellow boxer Joseph Parker after insisting Dillian Whyte would win the Wembley Stadium fight by knockout.

Fury stopped Whyte in the sixth round to defend his WBC title in front of 94,000 fans on Saturday night.

But in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated clash, Chisora, who has lost to both Fury and Whyte twice, was convinced the challenger was going to come out victorious.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "This is the whole reason we love boxing. The guys you think are not going to win, they win and suddenly you hold your head, 'What happened? They won?’

"It looks like it shocks you, but really and truly it doesn’t. I’m willing to put my house on it: I’m willing to put my house on Dillian Whyte knocking Tyson Fury out.

"Look at your faces in the studio! Tyson is my mate and I know he’s listening – Tyson, you’re going to get knocked out. That’s the only way he [Whyte] can win the fight."

Fury then confirmed after the fight that New Zealander Parker - another heavyweight who has beaten Chisora on two occasions - had taken up the Brit on his offer.

“Derek Chisora is homeless,” Fury said in his post-fight press conference.

“He lost his house to Joseph Parker. Never put your house on anything unless you’re sure and you can never be sure in the heavyweight division. He can come and live next to me in Morecambe.”

On the night of the fight, it was also confirmed that former world champion Parker is set to take on Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce in the summer.