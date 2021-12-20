Tyson Fury willing to give up world title if Dillian Whyte fight cannot be made by March
Andy Ruiz Jr and Joseph Parker have been named as potential alternative opponents for Fury, who is keen to compete again by March at the latest
Tyson Fury may relinquish his WBC heavyweight title and seek a new opponent if a bout with Dillian Whyte cannot be made by March, according to Bob Arum.
Fury was this month ordered to fight mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte next time out, and the ‘Gypsy King’ has made clear his intention to compete again by March at the latest.
If that proves too soon to organise an in-ring meeting with Whyte, however, Fury may prioritise staying active over keeping his belt but waiting longer to fight.
“If we can’t come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we’ll do a fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the ‘lineal’ title and we’ll pick another opponent,” Fury’s US promoter Arum told talkSPORT.
“We’ve got to get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March.
“Frank [Warren] and I are determined to come to him with an opponent that’s acceptable and we’d love to do that fight in Cardiff.
“Andy Ruiz Jr is a possibility, Joseph Parker I see had a good victory over Derek Chisora [on Saturday].
“[Parker] could be a possibility, and we’re looking at a couple of other names that might be appropriate.”
Briton Fury last fought in October, knocking out Deontay Wilder for the second bout in a row to retain the WBC title that he won from the American in February 2020.
Whyte, meanwhile, last competed in March, avenging a knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin by stopping the Russian.
Whyte was due to fight Otto Wallin in late October but withdrew from the contest, citing injury.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies