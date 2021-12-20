Tyson Fury willing to give up world title if Dillian Whyte fight cannot be made by March

Andy Ruiz Jr and Joseph Parker have been named as potential alternative opponents for Fury, who is keen to compete again by March at the latest

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 20 December 2021 10:35
Tyson Fury may relinquish his WBC heavyweight title and seek a new opponent if a bout with Dillian Whyte cannot be made by March, according to Bob Arum.

Fury was this month ordered to fight mandatory challenger and interim title holder Whyte next time out, and the ‘Gypsy King’ has made clear his intention to compete again by March at the latest.

If that proves too soon to organise an in-ring meeting with Whyte, however, Fury may prioritise staying active over keeping his belt but waiting longer to fight.

“If we can’t come to a deal with Dillian Whyte, we’ll do a fight for the Ring Magazine belt and the ‘lineal’ title and we’ll pick another opponent,” Fury’s US promoter Arum told talkSPORT.

“We’ve got to get Tyson back in the ring by the end of March.

“Frank [Warren] and I are determined to come to him with an opponent that’s acceptable and we’d love to do that fight in Cardiff.

“Andy Ruiz Jr is a possibility, Joseph Parker I see had a good victory over Derek Chisora [on Saturday].

Tyson Fury (right) with fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker

(Getty Images)

“[Parker] could be a possibility, and we’re looking at a couple of other names that might be appropriate.”

Briton Fury last fought in October, knocking out Deontay Wilder for the second bout in a row to retain the WBC title that he won from the American in February 2020.

Whyte, meanwhile, last competed in March, avenging a knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin by stopping the Russian.

Whyte was due to fight Otto Wallin in late October but withdrew from the contest, citing injury.

