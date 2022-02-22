Dillian Whyte signs contract to fight Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has signed his contract to fight Tyson Fury, according to the “Gypsy King”.

In December, WBC heavyweight champion Fury was ordered to defend his belt against his fellow Briton, who is his mandatory challenger and the interim title holder.

A purse bid took place for the bout last month, though Fury had been vocal in recent days about Whyte not having signed a contract for the fight.

It is believed that Whyte had until 12am GMT on Tuesday morning to do so, and Fury has confirmed that the “Bodysnatcher” has indeed made the contest official.

“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story.

“What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed for the biggest pay day he’s ever gonna get in his life.”

Putting on an American accent, the undefeated Fury said mockingly: “Oh, my God! My head hurts from all the mind games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me.

“Oh, my God, I’m so sore – I don’t know whether I’m coming or going, my training camp’s a mess.”

The 33-year-old then said: “I’m gonna absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap water balloon, because you’re useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage!”

The pair are expected to fight in the UK in April, with a press conference expected to take place on Wednesday to confirm the exact date and venue.

There had been talks in January of a step-aside deal that would have allowed Fury to unify the heavyweight titles with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

Anthony Joshua, who dropped those titles to Usyk in September, reportedly scuppered those plans with his monetary demands, however, with the Briton preferring to rematch the undefeated Ukrainian this spring.