Tyson Fury will not retire after Saturday’s fight with Dillian Whyte, according to the WBC heavyweight champion’s father John Fury.

Tyson, 33, has spoken during the build-up to the all-British clash at Wembley Stadium about his plans to hang up the gloves regardless of the outcome of the bout.

But John, Tyson’s father, insists he believes there is no chance of his son stepping away from the sport in the near future.

Speaking at Tuesday’s public workout, he said: “Ninety-four-thousand people change a man’s mind in a second. Where can you go after that? You can’t go back to normality, you can’t go picking your kids up from school, reading the paper, going for a coffee at Starbucks. You want that bit more.

“We’re alright for a few weeks, but I’m his dad and I know him better than anybody. It won’t be his last fight. No.

“He’s got [Oleksandr] Usyk and he’s got AJ [Anthony Joshua] yet, the winner of them two. That’s enough to bring any man back. And that’ll be another 100,000 crowd with the winner of them, so what’s he gonna do? Watch all that take place while sat at home drinking coffee? That’s not Tyson Fury.”

Tyson has not lost a fight since turning professional in 2008 and is widely considered to be the best heavyweight in the world.

He has not yet come face-to-face with Whyte since the fight was announced but is expected to do so at the final press conference on Wednesday. Yet Tyson is not concerned about whether or not he meets Whyte before the first bell on Saturday.

He said: “It is what it is, I’ve seen plenty of boxers before, I’ve seen lots of Dillian Whyte before. We’ll see what tomorrow will bring, hopefully it’ll be a good press conference, and that’s it.

“I’m sure he has stuff he wants to say, I’ve always got a bit to say, as we all know. I’m looking forward to the fight and putting on a good show.

“At this stage, it doesn’t really matter what Dillian Whyte says or what I say; there’s gonna be a fight anyway.”